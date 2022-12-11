Scholarship Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $57,666.42 (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded down 30.7% against the US dollar. Scholarship Coin has a market cap of $57,666.42 and approximately $43.76 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin launched on October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 14,785,175 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Scholarship Coin is www.scholarshipcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Scholarship Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00563025 USD and is up 459.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scholarship Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

