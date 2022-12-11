Scotiabank Boosts ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Price Target to C$6.00

ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ABCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on ABC Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and set a C$5.00 price target on shares of ABC Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ABC Technologies from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ABC Technologies to a sell rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABC Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.64.

TSE ABCT opened at C$4.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$572.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70. ABC Technologies has a 52 week low of C$3.57 and a 52 week high of C$7.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. ABC Technologies’s payout ratio is -8.62%.

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It provides interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

