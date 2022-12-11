Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLAB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.25.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

SLAB stock opened at $141.82 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $211.98. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.21 and a 200 day moving average of $134.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

Insider Activity

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $269.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.17 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.70%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,895.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

