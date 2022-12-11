SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59.51 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $59.51 million and $10.52 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00011755 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00047266 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005814 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020952 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00240553 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003687 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,577,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,138,767,561 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,577,438.8871071 with 1,138,767,561.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05388075 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $19,880,190.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

