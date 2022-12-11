SKALE Network (SKL) Price Reaches $0.0261

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $105.29 million and $4.35 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One SKALE Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0261 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $949.53 or 0.05530501 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00507178 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,199.35 or 0.30315531 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network was first traded on August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,039,352,671 tokens. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SKALE Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users.N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network.SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

