Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Price Target Cut to $13.50

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Lake Street Capital from $22.00 to $13.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SWBI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of SWBI stock opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. Smith & Wesson Brands has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $29,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,197.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $29,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,197.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $31,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,110.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $102,750. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 562.8% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Stories

