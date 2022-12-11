SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 290 ($3.54) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.23) to GBX 250 ($3.05) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.15) to GBX 320 ($3.90) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 305 ($3.72).

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSP Group Stock Up 1.8 %

LON SSPG opened at GBX 235 ($2.87) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 207.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 226.73. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 181.45 ($2.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 307.60 ($3.75). The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -15.06.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.