STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Purchased by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,339,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 566,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,164,000 after buying an additional 272,905 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 611,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,347,000 after buying an additional 204,257 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,884,000 after buying an additional 142,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 531.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

STAA stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.12. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $112.27.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

