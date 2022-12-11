Steem (STEEM) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $75.39 million and $6.36 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,142.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000555 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00452725 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021892 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002168 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.00886039 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00111750 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.30 or 0.00625952 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005827 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00259428 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 421,783,667 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
