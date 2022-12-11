Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $60.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on STAA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on STAAR Surgical from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Shares of STAA opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.00. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.12.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 815.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 66.2% during the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 105,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

