Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $5.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SFIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.28.

SFIX stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $3.09 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.89.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 62.71% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 1,153.6% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 448,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 412,727 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 24.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 62.5% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 14.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

