StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
AERI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.25 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.25 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.90.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
AERI opened at $15.25 on Thursday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
