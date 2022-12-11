StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPIX opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.26. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.41 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 16.93%.

Institutional Trading of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

