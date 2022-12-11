StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of AAMC opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAMC. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

