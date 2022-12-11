StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AP opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $56.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.89. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get Ampco-Pittsburgh alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ampco-Pittsburgh

In other news, major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co acquired 551,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $1,379,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,034,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

About Ampco-Pittsburgh

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AP. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter valued at $4,236,000. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.