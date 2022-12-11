StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE AP opened at $2.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $56.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.89. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Insider Transactions at Ampco-Pittsburgh
In other news, major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co acquired 551,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $1,379,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,034,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,586,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.77% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampco-Pittsburgh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.