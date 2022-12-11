StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech Stock Performance

Shares of ASTC opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.67. Astrotech has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $23.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16.

Get Astrotech alerts:

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,226.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%.

Insider Activity at Astrotech

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 100,000 shares of Astrotech stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,481,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,994.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 714,405 shares of company stock valued at $269,985. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Astrotech by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astrotech by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 367,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 91,183 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astrotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

About Astrotech

(Get Rating)

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.