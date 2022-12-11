StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ DTEA opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. DAVIDsTEA has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.77.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

