StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EKSO opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 152,028 shares during the period. 12.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

