StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of NYMX opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.67. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.
Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.
