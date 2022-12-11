StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.05. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaChange International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SeaChange International by 689.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SeaChange International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.