StockNews.com Lowers Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

AMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $330.78.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $321.04 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $339.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.61. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 61.53% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.85%.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total value of $54,883.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,424.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total transaction of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,669,463. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $35,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

