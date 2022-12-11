Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 11th. Substratum has a total market cap of $277,518.81 and $253.84 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00011700 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00047318 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005811 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020962 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00240562 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003686 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0008443 USD and is up 16.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $326.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

