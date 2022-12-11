Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €14.80 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €14.80 ($15.58) price objective on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($14.74) price target on shares of Südzucker in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €13.40 ($14.11) target price on Südzucker in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($15.79) price target on Südzucker in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Südzucker Stock Performance

Südzucker stock opened at €13.82 ($14.55) on Wednesday. Südzucker has a 52-week low of €9.75 ($10.26) and a 52-week high of €15.72 ($16.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.32.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

