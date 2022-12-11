Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Tops $0.0141 on Major Exchanges

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $49.72 million and $2.02 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,959,978,262 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,537,545,197 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

