Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,323 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.7% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $29,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 906.5% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,750 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 722.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $539.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.73 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $529.55 and a 200 day moving average of $520.04.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

