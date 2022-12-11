Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in HP by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in HP by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,918 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,191 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP Stock Down 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $28.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.71.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. HP’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

