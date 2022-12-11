Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Invests $294,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.2% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 39,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 101,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,231.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,233 shares of company stock valued at $8,627,753. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.00.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $371.41 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.19 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $372.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.43.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

