Tangible (TNGBL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $31.22 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Tangible has a total market cap of $31.22 million and $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tangible has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tangible token can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tangible

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

