Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Acquires 428 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up 1.9% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of W.W. Grainger worth $12,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 11.0% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 197.8% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 11.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $588.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $612.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $564.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $529.39.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.60%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $590.29.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

