Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,940 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $704,000. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,597 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,064,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,932,774.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total value of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $312.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $307.20 and its 200 day moving average is $290.95. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $204.11 and a 1 year high of $324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

