Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 737,700 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,740 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $933,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kinross Gold by 12.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,567,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,657,000 after acquiring an additional 602,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 126.7% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 46,489 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 25,979 shares during the period. 55.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.70.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.77%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

