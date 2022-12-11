Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Buys 650 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $141,075.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,705.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,892,736 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,868. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

BEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.