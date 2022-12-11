Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Decreases Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,415 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,704,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,020,000 after purchasing an additional 581,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,729,000 after purchasing an additional 181,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Entergy Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ETR opened at $116.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $94.94 and a one year high of $126.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.26.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

