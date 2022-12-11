Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $5.42 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Public Storage by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 57,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Public Storage by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 61,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $297.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.85 and its 200 day moving average is $312.04. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.73 and a 1 year high of $421.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

