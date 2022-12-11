Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,722 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 830.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 103.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW stock opened at $106.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Stories

