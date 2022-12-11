Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Purchases 895 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 76.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $185.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.46. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $191.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

