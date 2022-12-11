Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Cardinal Health by 7.5% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 145,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 512,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after buying an additional 366,386 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth $152,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at $8,376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $77.55 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average of $65.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

