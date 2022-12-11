Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.58.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $78.59 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 84.47%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

