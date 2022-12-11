Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,746 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $163.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $288.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.71 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

