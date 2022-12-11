Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Sells 4,085 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 52,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 29.8% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Down 0.8 %

Exelon stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

