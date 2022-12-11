Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.4% of Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its position in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.46.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

