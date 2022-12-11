Telcoin Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $156.88 million and approximately $567,953.89 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Telcoin

Telcoin launched on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Telcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is the native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of the Telcoin user-owned, decentralized financial platform. TEL enables end users to seamlessly access and power a global suite of user owned, decentralized financial products. TEL incentives coordinate market participants, such as telecoms and active users, to provide specific value added services to end users of the platform, aligning the incentives of the Telcoin ecosystem towards providing every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products.The Telcoin Platform Telcoin is a user-owned, decentralized financial platform powered by active Telcoin users, Mobile Network Operators, and Mobile Financial Service Providers. By aligning telecoms around a user-owned, decentralized financial platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products far superior to traditional banking services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

