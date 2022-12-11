Telsey Advisory Group Trims Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price to $5.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SFIX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Stitch Fix to $4.30 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.28.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.89. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

Stitch Fix ( NASDAQ:SFIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.05). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 62.71% and a negative net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $481.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 59.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 899,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 336,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth $160,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

