The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,970,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,134 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of Charles Schwab worth $124,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.92.

SCHW opened at $79.82 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $144.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.19.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock worth $47,659,759. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

