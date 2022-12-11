The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PILBF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pilbara Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pilbara Minerals from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Pilbara Minerals alerts:

Pilbara Minerals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PILBF opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. Pilbara Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.71.

Pilbara Minerals Company Profile

Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.