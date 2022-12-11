The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 4,800” Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.53) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 4,550 ($55.48) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($50.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($48.16) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 5,430 ($66.21) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,166 ($50.80).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,743 ($45.64) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £85.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,673.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,689.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,706.37. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($50.12).

Insider Transactions at Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,629 ($44.25) per share, for a total transaction of £8,274.12 ($10,089.16). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 673 shares of company stock worth $2,479,347.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.