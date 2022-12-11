The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,221,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,736 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Kroger were worth $57,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 176.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Kroger by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 2.1 %

KR opened at $46.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

