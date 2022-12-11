Toncoin (TON) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6.72 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $6.72 billion and approximately $40.99 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00011645 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00036839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00045626 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005837 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021125 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00239214 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

