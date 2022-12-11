TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Buys New Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 529,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,013,000. Mosaic accounts for about 16.1% of TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Mosaic by 1,202.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after buying an additional 1,476,843 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $85,120,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth about $70,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

NYSE:MOS opened at $46.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

