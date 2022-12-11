TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd Makes New Investment in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. iQIYI makes up 3.2% of TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of iQIYI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 15.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 10.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 19.4% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,478,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on iQIYI from $2.50 to $2.70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on iQIYI from $5.10 to $4.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. HSBC reduced their target price on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.99.

iQIYI Price Performance

iQIYI Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $3.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $5.77.

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.